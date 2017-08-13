× Police recover body spotted in creek in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police recovered a body from a creek in South Salt Lake Sunday after a business owner spotted the remains floating in the water.

South Salt Lake Police at the scene say a business owner in the area of 135 West and 2950 South spotted a body floating in the nearby Mill Creek and called police.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the police response around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities responded and recovered the body from the water. Authorities believe the body had been in the water for some time before it was discovered Sunday.

The identity of the deceased has not been determined. No details regarding the cause and manner of death are available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.