Ogden Police investigating attempted homicide after sleeping woman struck by bullet

OGDEN, Utah — Police in Ogden are investigating an attempted homicide Sunday after a woman was stuck by gunfire as she slept inside her home.

According to the Ogden Police Department, officers responded to the area of 300 28th Street just after midnight Sunday morning and found a residence that had been hit by gunfire.

A 47-year-old woman sleeping in a bed inside the residence was struck by a bullet and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Ogden PD’s Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the incident, but so far no details regarding a potential suspect or suspects have been released.

