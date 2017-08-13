LDS Church issues statement condemning racism in response to violence in Charlottesville
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Sunday in response to the violence that has occurred in Charlottesville.
The LDS Church views the “violence, conflict and tragedy of recent days in Charlottesville” with great sadness and deep concern, according to the statement, which also includes a quote about racism from late LDS Church President Gordon B. Hinckley.
“No man who makes disparaging remarks concerning those of another race can consider himself a true disciple of Christ. Nor can he consider himself to be in harmony with the teachings of the Church of Christ.”
The LDS Church says their prayers are with all who are suffering because of the intolerance and hatred that has occurred, and they pray that people will treat one another with greater kindness and compassion.
The full text of the statement from the LDS Church is below:
It is with great sadness and deep concern that we view the violence, conflict and tragedy of recent days in Charlottesville, Virginia. People of any faith, or of no faith at all, should be troubled by the increase of intolerance in both words and actions that we see everywhere.
More than a decade ago, the late Church President Gordon B. Hinckley (1910-2008) addressed the topic of racism when speaking to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He powerfully and clearly taught this principle: “No man who makes disparaging remarks concerning those of another race can consider himself a true disciple of Christ. Nor can he consider himself to be in harmony with the teachings of the Church of Christ.” For members of the Church, we reaffirm that teaching today and the Savior’s admonition to love our neighbor.
Our prayers are with those who are suffering because of this intolerance and hatred. We pray for peace and for understanding. Above all, we pray that we may treat one another with greater kindness, compassion and goodness.