× LDS Church issues statement condemning racism in response to violence in Charlottesville

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Sunday in response to the violence that has occurred in Charlottesville.

The LDS Church views the “violence, conflict and tragedy of recent days in Charlottesville” with great sadness and deep concern, according to the statement, which also includes a quote about racism from late LDS Church President Gordon B. Hinckley.

“No man who makes disparaging remarks concerning those of another race can consider himself a true disciple of Christ. Nor can he consider himself to be in harmony with the teachings of the Church of Christ.”

The LDS Church says their prayers are with all who are suffering because of the intolerance and hatred that has occurred, and they pray that people will treat one another with greater kindness and compassion.

The full text of the statement from the LDS Church is below: