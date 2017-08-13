3 Questions with Bob Evans: Danny Ainge talks Gordon Hayward steal, achieving NBA greatness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- He was a three-sport All-American in high school, an iconic BYU Cougar and perhaps the most underrated multi-sport professional athlete ever to don a uniform.

After three years with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Boston Celtics wrestled Danny Ainge into the NBA.

After 14 years as a player and two world championships in Boston, he coached the Phoenix Suns and then was hired by the Celtics—where he is now general manager.

Earlier this year he lured Gordon Hayward away from the Utah Jazz, and this week he sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions.

Now that you have Gordon Hayward, will you please give him back? For young players with their eyes set on the NBA, what would you say to them in their early years that will put them on the path to greatness in the NBA? Sports play a huge role in the American social fabric: Do you think sports play too big of a role?

