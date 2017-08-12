Video shows car hitting crowd of counter protesters in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — One person was killed and several people were injured Saturday when a car crashed into a group of counter protesters in Charlottesville, and video posted to Twitter captured the scene.

WARNING: The video below shows a fatal collision and includes several usages of profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

Video of car hitting anti-racist protestors. Let there be no confusion: this was deliberate terrorism. My prayers with victims. Stay home. pic.twitter.com/MUOZs71Pf4 — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) August 12, 2017

The counter protesters were there in response to a “Unite the Right” rally, which consists of white nationalists and other right-wing groups, according to the city’s verified twitter account.

Video posted to Twitter by Brennan Gilmore captured the chaotic scene as the vehicle came crashing into the crowd.