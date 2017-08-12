Video shows car hitting crowd of counter protesters in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — One person was killed and several people were injured Saturday when a car crashed into a group of counter protesters in Charlottesville, and video posted to Twitter captured the scene.
WARNING: The video below shows a fatal collision and includes several usages of profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.
The counter protesters were there in response to a “Unite the Right” rally, which consists of white nationalists and other right-wing groups, according to the city’s verified twitter account.
Video posted to Twitter by Brennan Gilmore captured the chaotic scene as the vehicle came crashing into the crowd. Click here for more on the developing situation in Charlottesville.