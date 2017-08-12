× Utah politicians condemn ‘racism’ and ‘evil’ as rally erupts in violence in Charlottesville

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Governor and members of the state’s Congressional delegation took to social media Saturday to condemn the acts of violence occurring at a protest and counter-protest in Charlottesville this weekend.

Violence has broken out around a “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups that had been scheduled take place, the city of Charlottesville tweeted on its verified account.

One person was killed and several were injured when a car slammed into a group of counter protesters. Two Virginia State Troopers were killed in a helicopter crash while, “assisting public safety resources with the ongoing situation in Charlottesville.”

Senator Orrin Hatch did not mince any words in a reply directed at a video of protesters bearing torches Friday night. He said their “ideas are fueled by hate, & have no place in civil society.”

In a second tweet Saturday afternoon, Hatch’s office tweeted the following message on behalf of the Senator: “We should call evil by its name. My brother didn’t give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home.”

We should call evil by its name. My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home. -OGH — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 12, 2017

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert also addressed the protest Saturday, saying via Twitter: “Bigotry and racism have no place in our society. We condemn such acts in the strongest terms.”

Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican representing Utah’s Second District, said: “The hatred and bigotry on display in Charlottesville is unacceptable. These acts do not represent America.”

Rep. Mia Love, a Republican representing Utah’s Fourth District, said: “The violence & hatred in Charlottesville is repulsive. This is not who we are as a nation. We must be united against this bigotry.”