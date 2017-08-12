× Search and rescue crews looking for missing kayaker at Deer Creek Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews are searching for a missing kayaker on Deer Creek Reservoir Saturday.

Sgt. Drew Patterson with Utah State Parks said a 32-year-old man was kayaking with a woman when the kayak somehow flipped over.

The woman made it back to shore and called 911. The man, who was not wearing a life jacket, has not been seen since the kayak flipped. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 3:30 p.m.

Patterson said search and rescue teams have responded and are searching the reservoir for the man.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information.