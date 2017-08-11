St. George to move forward with bike share program

ST. GEORGE — The city council is considering adding a bike share program to this southern Utah city.

Like Salt Lake City’s popular GreenBike program, St. George is looking at implementing it’s own program. A presentation to the St. George City Council pointed out 10 potential stations from Dixie State University to Ancestor Square, where people could rent a bike for a limited time to get around the desert community.

According to a presentation to the St. George City Council, it would cost about $90,000 a year to implement in an agreement with the company Zagster. That includes the bicycles, maintenance, the stations, a mobile app, marketing and technology.

Marc Mortensen, a spokesman for the City of St. George, said once a final agreement is in place, they hope to launch it by November.