Pet owner likely to face charges after dog rescued from hot car in hospital parking lot

MURRAY, Utah – An animal services manager says a dog is lucky to be alive after being left in a hot car for 45 minutes in Murray.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon in the parking lot at Intermountain Medical Center.

When animal services arrived at the scene they found the dog panting and clawing at the windows, and they say the dog was struggling to breathe. Animal services used a Slim Jim, a type of lockout tool, to open the car door and rescue the dog.

Dan Eatchel, animal services manager for West Jordan and Murray, said the dog’s owner will like face criminal charges for the incident. He said they urge people to be responsible when it comes to the well-being of their pets.

“If you’re going to bring your pets with you, make sure that you’re not going to be stopping in any stores or any other stops along the way unless you leave someone with the dog inside the vehicle with the air conditioning running,” Eatchel said. “Otherwise, please leave your pets at home for their safety."

The outside temperature was 97 degrees when the dog was rescued, but it quickly grows hotter within a parked car. Eatchel said even a short amount of time in that heat can be dangerous.