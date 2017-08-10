U of U and NAACP respond after racist fliers spotted on school’s campus

WARNING: The video embedded below contains images some may find upsetting. Viewer discretion is advised.
SALT LAKE CITY – A hateful poster at the University of Utah has prompted reactions from the school administration as well as the local chapter of the NAACP.
Someone posted two fliers on campus with language claiming that black people are responsible for rape, crime and murder.
The University of Utah says both posters were removed by the time officials were made aware of them, and campus police are investigating the incident.
Jeanetta Williams with the Salt Lake branch of the NAACP says racism like this ends up hurting everyone.
"If folks think that they're hurting blacks, they're not hurting blacks, they're hurting the entire state of Utah, because other people don't want to move here,” she said. “You see businesses that don't want to move here, because of race relations."
The flier comes from a website that the Southern Poverty Law Institute describes as a hate group.
The University released this statement regarding the incident:
“We were made aware of two posters depicting racist images and messages that were posted near the Student Life Center last week. By the time university officials were aware, the posters had already been removed. Campus police were notified and documented the incident. These do not reflect the values and beliefs of the University of Utah. Although we encourage freedom of speech and critical conversations, the university does not tolerate hateful speech or discrimination against any part of our campus community. We reaffirm our commitment to fostering an environment where students, faculty and staff can exchange ideas respectfully. To report a bias incident, contact the U’s Office for Inclusive Excellence at 801-585-5994. The university also provides counseling and support services. The Counseling Center can be reached at 801-581-6826. The U’s Office for Equity and Diversity, which works to promote inclusivity and diversity, can be reached at 801-581-7569.”