Sweet Corn Cupcakes

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes, and time to cool

Yield: 12

Ingredients

For the Cake:

¾ cup sugar

½ cup unsalted butter at room temperature

1 egg

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup roasted corn puree*

For the Frosting:

12 ounces unsalted butter, softened, divided

1 teaspoon chili powder

Pinch cayenne

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

Zest of one lime for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven at 350F degrees. Prepare a cupcake baking pan with liners.

For the Cake: In a stand mixer on medium speed, cream sugar and butter. Add the egg slowly then add the flour and baking powder. Turn the speed to low and gently fold in the corn puree. Once incorporated, fill the liner of the baking pan about ¾ full. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Let it cool.

For the Buttercream: In a small pan, melt 6 ounces of butter and cook until slightly browned. Add in the chili powder and cayenne. Cool to room temp. In a stand mixer, whip butter and spiced butter together. Add in honey, lime juice, vanilla, and salt. On low speed add in powdered sugar. Once incorporated turn the mixer speed to high. Once whipped and cakes have cooled, top with buttercream and sprinkle with lime zest.

*To make the corn puree simple beat the corn on the blender or food processor, about one or two minutes.