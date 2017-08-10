Strawberry Banana Blueberry Fruit Kabobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 cup chocolate or white chocolate chips

1 large package fresh strawberries, trimmed, cut in half or sliced

1 small container fresh blueberries

4 large bananas, peeled, cut into 1” pieces

1/2 cup of powdered sugar (optional)

one package 6” wooden skewers

Melt the chocolate chips in a double broiler or the microwave heating in 30 second intervals and stirring until completely melted. For the fruit kabobs, alternate the strawberries, blueberries and bananas on the skewers. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, if using. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the top of the skewers. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Jamba Juice