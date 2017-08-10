× ‘In a hurry to get to the arcade’ – Man charged in fatal SLC crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A former West High School student has been formally charged in a February 16 crash that killed both of his passengers and seriously injured a pregnant woman.

Abraham Miranda, 18, was charged Tuesday with two felony counts of manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

Police said Miranda was driving a Chevy Impala on 300 W in Salt Lake City when the vehicle crashed into a Honda Pilot. Miranda’s passengers, Vidal Pacheco and Dylan Hernandez, were both killed in the crash.

“Accident reconstruction analysis determined that [Miranda] was traveling north bound on 300 West. As [Miranda] approached the 700 North intersection with 300 West, a vehicle traveling westbound on 700 North was approaching the 700 North intersection with 300 West. [Miranda] attempted an evasive maneuver, struck the center median, traveled into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2004 Honda Pilot. Upon impact, the Honda Pilot rotated clockwise, moved west from the collision origin and collided with the building at 721 North 300 West, where it came to rest,” a declaration of probable cause said.

Police said an analysis of the crash indicated the Impala was traveling at or around 95.8 mph prior to the collision. The posted speed limit in the area is 40 mph.

The Honda Pilot driver, 32-year-old Amy Stevenson-Wilson, suffered traumatic brain injury, internal bleeding requiring the removal of her kidney and spleen and 15 broken bones, according to police.

Stevenson-Wilson was 34 weeks pregnant at the time of the crash. An emergency C-section was performed on Stevenson-Wilson, but the medical staff told her that her baby would have brain damage and trouble using her left side, police said.

A witness told police it appeared Miranda and the driver of another vehicle were drag racing.

According to the probable cause statement, Miranda told an investigating officer that was “going fast at speeds above 60 mph because he was in a hurry to get to the arcade.”

Miranda, Pacheco and Hernandez were all seniors at West High School at the time of the crash.