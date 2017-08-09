Suspect booked for murder in shooting of 14-year-old boy in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in West Valley City.

Romeo Rodriguez, 14, suffered a gunshot wound to the face August 2 in West Valley City, and he died at a hospital several hours later.

Wednesday, police arrested 18-year-old Frank Tsinnijinne and booked him into the Salt Lake County Jail for a charge of murder, according to a press release from the West Valley City Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred in the area of 1330 West Rothchild Drive as Romeo rode as a passenger in a vehicle occupied by several people. That group encountered another group of people, and police say at least one shot was fired as a result of that encounter.

“At this time it appears that this confrontation began as a result of perceived gang affiliation,” the press release states.

Romeo was struck one time in the face and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital around 3 a.m. on August 2, and the teen died due to his injuries later that afternoon.

