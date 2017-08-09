How to be more present

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blogger Kim Christenson from Talk Wordy To Me, shares some ideas on how to be a more present parent.

1. Take care of you first. You should never feel guilty for doing things for yourself. Prioritizing you time for exercise, pursuing a dream or hobby, even showering and getting ready, will help you be there for your kids and have the energy and fulfillment to do so.

2. Give your kids daily one-on-one time. It does not need to be long -- even a goal of five minutes will make a huge difference. But you have to be fully engaged in them physically and mentally.

3. Give technology a break. You want your kids to remember you engaging with them more than with your phone or your laptop. When you're doing a family activity, going on a walk, make a conscious effort to put it aside. Closing it in a cupboard or drawer helps.

4. Adjust your agenda. When I'm most distracted from my kids or feel bothered by them instead of enjoying them, it's either because I have gotten too little sleep or I don't feel like I'm tackling my agenda. I'm learning to change my perspective on what I consider a productive day. One day, when I reluctantly ripped myself away from my to-do list and played with my son in the backyard, I heard his sweet laugh. It hit me that I didn't hear it often enough. In that moment, I decided that making him laugh like that every day was at the top of my to-do list. It's changed my (and his) life.

"Children aren't a distraction from more important work. They are the most important work." -John Trainer

More tips posted on her blog here.