‘He didn’t even notice!’: Dash cam video shows suspects stealing Utah trooper’s patrol vehicle

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah -- Dash cam video released Wednesday gives us a glimpse into the hectic scene when a couple stole a Utah Highway Patrol trooper's patrol car.

Last month there was a single rollover crash near Wendover. Two people were inside, and when a trooper got there he made sure everyone was OK.

Then he scanned the plates of the car and saw that it was stolen. That's when the crash scene turned into a chase scene like you'd see in the movies.

“Turn and face my car. You're under arrest right now. The vehicle has been reported stolen,” the Trooper told 28-year-old Tommy Rodriguez of West Valley City.

After locking Rodriguez in the cage of his patrol car, the trooper goes back to the crash scene to arrest 32-year-old Brandy Willes of Kearns.

He handcuffs her and shuts the passenger side door. The trooper then goes to get the suspects' belongings from the good Samaritans' in the truck who stopped to help after the crash.

But, just as the door slammed shut, Willes can be heard saying:" “Ready?” To which Rodriguez responded, “Yeah.” The two then exchanged "I love yous" and Willes made her way behind the wheel.

“She ends up doing what we call a slip the cuffs, cuffs on the back, she ends up slipping to the front, slides across the center console, puts the vehicle and drive and starts to go,” said Sgt. Todd Royce with UHP.

While speeding past the trooper, Willes can be heard saying “F---- you” and Rodriguez says “He didn’t even notice.”

The pair raced down the freeway topping more than a hundred and thirty miles an hour, but minutes later the car came to a stop.

Ditching the cruiser, the suspects made a run for it.

But the trooper wasn't far behind, he was chasing them in the Good Samaritans' truck.

With help from backup, the two were arrested. UHP says in this case the trooper did everything he was supposed to.

“The end result, you're driving down the road in a stolen patrol car we're going to find you; it's not like you're just going to get away,” Sgt. Royce said.

Troopers say the suspects are facing a long list of felony charges. Not only did they steal two cars, but troopers say they were driving under the influence of drugs.