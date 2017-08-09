Ground Turkey Sloppy Joes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 small white onion, diced

1/2 medium green bell pepper, diced

3 garlic cloves, diced

1 lb. lean ground turkey

1 teaspoon chili powder

3/4 cup low-sodium ketchup

2 tablespoons mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar (optional)

6 whole wheat hamburger buns

6 tomato slices

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil. Saute the onion, bell pepper and garlic with no salt seasoning and pepper for 3-4 minutes or until slightly softened. Add ground turkey to the skillet with the chili powder, additional no salt seasoning and pepper.

Breaking up the meat, cook 8-10 minutes or until the turkey is no longer pink. In a small bowl, mix together the ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire and brown sugar. Add to the skillet. Cook for 4-5 minutes over medium heat. Fully coat the meat mixture with the sauce.

Serve desired amount of sloppy joe mixture on whole wheat hamburger buns. Top with a tomato slice. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute