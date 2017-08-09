Ground Turkey Sloppy Joes

1 tablespoon canola oil
1 small white onion, diced
1/2 medium green bell pepper, diced
3 garlic cloves, diced
1 lb. lean ground turkey
1 teaspoon chili powder
3/4 cup low-sodium ketchup
2 tablespoons mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons brown sugar (optional)
6 whole wheat hamburger buns
6 tomato slices
No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste
In a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil. Saute the onion, bell pepper and garlic with no salt seasoning and pepper for 3-4 minutes or until slightly softened. Add ground turkey to the skillet with the chili powder, additional no salt seasoning and pepper.
Breaking up the meat, cook 8-10 minutes or until the turkey is no longer pink. In a small bowl, mix together the ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire and brown sugar. Add to the skillet. Cook for 4-5 minutes over medium heat. Fully coat the meat mixture with the sauce.
Serve desired amount of sloppy joe mixture on whole wheat hamburger buns. Top with a tomato slice. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute