Did you know these foods can actually boost your memory?

Nutrition blogger Ellie Burbidge tells us about memory boosting foods.

• Diet plays a major role in brain health - certain foods have shown to boost memory and brain function

• The best 'brain' foods are ones that encourage good blood flow to the brain and are similar foods that you would eat to nourish and protect your heart.

• Research has found that foods found in the Mediterranean diet help promote better cognitive function, memory, and alertness for your brain.

• The 'Best foods for your Brain'

o Dark Leafy Green Vegetables - broccoli, cabbage, spinach

o Berries & Cherries - especially dark ones (blackberries, blueberries, and cherries).

o Foods high in Omega -3 Fatty Acids - They contain DHA & EPA which are essential for brain health

o Walnuts - also a great source of omega - 3s. Walnuts contain ALA which are plant derived omega -3 fatty acids. Walnuts are also great for your heart.

• These foods may not help you find your lost wallet tomorrow, but, they are going to benefit your lifelong health!

You can find Ellie on Instagram at @eathealthy_eathappy