What is Food $ense?

Food $ense focuses on teaching people on limited incomes how to eat and live well on limited money and time. The classes focus on teaching participants how to make delicious and nutritious meals from foods that you already have on hand and are offered throughout the entire state of Utah. All of the programs and materials are free.

Food $ense SNAP-Ed program promotes the following:

- Family mealtime. Studies over and over show that families who eat together benefit.

- Food Safety. Cooking, prepping and storing food properly to avoid illness and food waste (which also helps save money).

- Eating healthy on a dime. Healthy food gets a bad reputation for being expensive, but there are ways to eat healthily and pinch pennies.

For more information go here.