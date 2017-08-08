Wasatch Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect

MIDWAY, Utah — The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Midway Tuesday, and they hope someone can help them identify the suspect.

Heber City Police said the suspect robbed Grand Valley Bank. The suspect is described as 6 feet tall and possibly Caucasian.

The suspect was wearing black Nike sweat pants, white Nike high-top shoes, a gray long-sleeve shirt, black gloves, black sunglasses, a white towel on his head and a black backpack.

Anyone with information that could help the Sheriff’s Office identify the suspect is urged to call 435-654-1411.