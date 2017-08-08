S’mores Pie Pops
- Wholly Wholesome Traditional Pie Dough
- 4.4 oz Hershey’s XL Milk Chocolate Bar
- 1 cup mini marshmallows
- 1 egg white, beaten
- 1 tbsp granulated sugar or sugar crystals
- 4 lollipop sticks
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Roll pie dough onto a lightly floured surface.
- Cut chocolate bar into segments.
- Cut dough into rectangles.
- Knead and roll dough scraps to cut out more rectangles.
- Place 3 chocolate bar segments and about 10 mini marshmallows on a rectangle of dough.
- Top with another rectangle and add a lollipop stick.
- Roll edges and crimp with a fork.
- Place pie pops on a baking sheet and brush with beaten egg whites.
- Sprinkle with sugar.
- Bake at 375°F for 12-15 minutes.
- Allow pie pops to cool for a couple of minutes before pressing the lollipop stick down into the chocolate bar to stabilize it.