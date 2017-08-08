S’mores Pie Pops

Posted 10:06 am, August 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:07AM, August 8, 2017

S'mores Pie Pops

  • Wholly Wholesome Traditional Pie Dough
  • 4.4 oz Hershey’s XL Milk Chocolate Bar
  • 1 cup mini marshmallows
  • 1 egg white, beaten
  • 1 tbsp granulated sugar or sugar crystals
  • 4 lollipop sticks

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Roll pie dough onto a lightly floured surface.
  3. Cut chocolate bar into segments.
  4. Cut dough into rectangles.
  5. Knead and roll dough scraps to cut out more rectangles.
  6. Place 3 chocolate bar segments and about 10 mini marshmallows on a rectangle of dough.
  7. Top with another rectangle and add a lollipop stick.
  8. Roll edges and crimp with a fork.
  9. Place pie pops on a baking sheet and brush with beaten egg whites.
  10.  Sprinkle with sugar.
  11. Bake at 375°F for 12-15 minutes.
  12. Allow pie pops to cool for a couple of minutes before pressing the lollipop stick down into the chocolate bar to stabilize it.