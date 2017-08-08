‘Murder mystery’ at shelter finds pup forever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

APPLETON, Wis. - A murder mystery investigation at an animal shelter.

Don't worry, it's not as serious as it sounds.

A dog's favorite toy was found ripped to shreds and the Fox Valley Humane Association used the "crime" as a brilliant way to find the pup a home.

The staff at the shelter decided to launch a pet version of "Law and Order" on social media and it's adorable.

"Hank" and his fuzzy stuffed hippo were best friends until he allegedly ripped the hippo to shreds.

The Wisconsin shelter searched for answers, playing out the whole case on Instagram.

First, the hippo needed some medical attention with one of the doctors performing lifesaving surgery.

Hank was taken in for questioning; he remained tight-lipped.

No formal charges have been filed and Hank now has a forever home.