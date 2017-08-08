‘Murder mystery’ at shelter finds pup forever home

APPLETON, Wis. - A murder mystery investigation at an animal shelter.
Don't worry, it's not as serious as it sounds.
A dog's favorite toy was found ripped to shreds and the Fox Valley Humane Association used the "crime" as a brilliant way to find the pup a home.
The staff at the shelter decided to launch a pet version of "Law and Order" on social media and it's adorable.
UPDATE: Since yesterday's casual questioning brought no results, Hank was brought in for a formal interrogation into the assault of his companion, the Fuzzy Purple Hippo. As of 11:00am Hank's jowls remain firmly closed regarding the incident. #fuzzypurplehippo #fvha #foxvalleyhumaneassociation #adoptme #shelterlife
"Hank" and his fuzzy stuffed hippo were best friends until he allegedly ripped the hippo to shreds.
The Wisconsin shelter searched for answers, playing out the whole case on Instagram.
First, the hippo needed some medical attention with one of the doctors performing lifesaving surgery.
UPDATE: The Fuzzy Purple Hippo, bonded with Hank, who we told you about last week has had a medical emergency. Dr. Laura is currently performing life-saving surgery to repair the near-decapitation. Details of the incident which caused the injury are murky, as Hank is refusing to answer our questions. (Yes, we have tried sternly asking, "what did you DO??" but he only looks away with a guilty look on his face.) Please keep the Fuzzy Purple Hippo in your thoughts. We will continue to keep you updated. #fvha #foxvalleyhumaneassociation #shelterlife #fuzzypurplehippo
Hank was taken in for questioning; he remained tight-lipped.
No formal charges have been filed and Hank now has a forever home.
UPDATE: Fuzzy Purple Hippo is resting comfortably (despite the cone of shame) back in her kennel with Hank this morning. She is groggy from pain medication and her demeanor seems a bit flat, but we are hopeful for a full recovery. Dr. Laura decided to leave her wounds open to allow for drainage and perform a full stuffing extraction to avoid future surgery (for Hank...shhhhh.) We will continue to keep you posted. #fvha #foxvalleyhumaneassociation #shelterlife #fuzzypurplehippo #adoptme
Hank and his purple hippo are a bonded pair, so if you aren't ready for a 4 year old Chocolate Lab to come home when you adopt your fuzzy Hippopotamus...well, sorry, we can't approve your application. The hippo won't let us get an age on her, but we don't think she's quite as old as Hank..They've been together a long time though. She IS spayed and current on vaccinations, but does seem a bit lethargic. Hank is most definitely not. They do say that opposites attract.... #fvha #foxvalleyhumaneassociation #adoptme #adoptdontshop #labsofinstagram #rescuedog #chocolatelab #shelterdog #fuzzypurplehippo