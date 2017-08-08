Crater Lake National Park will give you butterflies… lots of butterflies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Oregon - Oregon is experiencing a butterfly boom like it hasn't been seen in years.

A visit to Oregon's Crater Lake National Park will give you butterflies... a lot of butterflies.

Hiker Steve Andrijiw says he was surrounded by thousands during a recent visit.

Andrijiw says he and his wife were atop Mount Scott for a couple of hours and the massive swarm lasted the entire time.

According to the National Park Service, the park has seen an influx of California tortoiseshell butterflies in Oregon.

Officials said there's no real explanation and it happens every five to six years.