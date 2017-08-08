Fresh Costa Vida salads are the perfect menu item for these hot summer months. Sweet pork is a favorite here in Utah when you combine it with their jalapeno ranch dressing. To find a location near you go to CostaVida.com
Cool off with a salad from Costa Vida
-
Cinco de Mayo tacos with Costa Vida
-
Celebrate National Tortilla Day with Costa Vida
-
Step up your salad
-
Have you tried spiralized veggies? Here are 3 recipes that you will love
-
Recipe: Grilled Panzanella Salad
-
-
Watermelon recipes you should try this summer
-
Recipe: Watermelon Summer Salad
-
Chick-fil-A now testing ‘family style’ meals, new side items
-
Cucumber And Tomato Salad
-
Woman finds frog in restaurant salad, says she still feels sick a week later
-
-
The truth about expiration dates
-
Inaugural Salt Lake Food and Wine Fest kicks off
-
What is the Brain Savers Summit?