West Jordan condo fire ruled accidental; fatal victim identified

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The West Jordan Fire Department has released new details about a fire that occurred at condominium complex Sunday afternoon.

The fire started around 3 p.m. at Daybreak Hills Condominiums, in Building A at 1370 W 6690 S.

Judy Pedersen, 66, died in the fire, according to a statement from the Fire Department.

Fire investigators determined there had been an explosion in Pedersen’s condo, the statement said, and they found one of the knobs on her gas stove in the “on” position.

Shane Stegen, 26, and Hayley Morrison-Stegen, 23, suffered injuries when they were forced to drop from a second-story window to escape the fire. Both were taken to Intermountain Medical Center.

Eight condos sustained smoke, fire and water damage, leaving 11 people displaced, the statement said. Property management and insurance companies will work with the displaced residents on cleanup and restoration.