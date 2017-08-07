Two dead in Daggett Co. crash

MANILA, Utah — Two people died Monday afternoon in a single-car crash in Daggett County, near Manila.

According to a news release from the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Mathews, 48, and Sage Edson were killed when the Chrysler Town & Country minivan they were in rolled on SR-44.

Deputies were called to the scene, near mile marker 24, around 4:45 p.m. The minivan rolled at least three times and Edson was ejected from the vehicle.

A 25-year-old woman was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital. Two other people, including an 11-year-old boy were taken by ambulance to Ashley Regional Hospital in Vernal.

The driver and the front passenger were wearing seat belts, the news release said, but the passengers in the rear of the vehicle were not believed to be wearing seat belts.

According to the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office, the family is from the Bountiful area.