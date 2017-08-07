Tips & Tricks for food preservation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jaqueline and Marisa from Utah State Extension show us how to preserve fresh fruit and vegetables. You can get more information here.

Recipe for leather:

Mix Vegetable Leather

2 C cores, cut up tomatoes

1 small onion, chopped

¼ C celery, chopped

Salt to taste

Cook on low heat in a covered saucepan 15-20 minutes. Puree or force through sieve or colander. Cook until thickened. Spread on a cookie sheet or tray. Dry at 140 F.

Tomato leather:

Core ripe tomatoes and cut into quarters. (about 4 medium-large tomatoes). Cook on low heat in a covered saucepan 15-20 minutes. Puree or force through sieve or colander. Add salt to taste if desired and cook until thickened. Spread on a cookie sheet or tray. Dry at 140 F. Wrap in plastic and store in a cool dark place.

TO rehydrate leather:

Add a little water at a time and stir (about 1/8 C). Add water and stir until it reaches its desired thickness