Tips & Tricks for food preservation

Jaqueline and Marisa from Utah State Extension show us how to preserve fresh fruit and vegetables. You can get more information here.
Recipe for leather:
Mix Vegetable Leather
2 C cores, cut up tomatoes
1 small onion, chopped
¼ C celery, chopped
Salt to taste
Cook on low heat in a covered saucepan 15-20 minutes. Puree or force through sieve or colander. Cook until thickened. Spread on a cookie sheet or tray. Dry at 140 F.
Tomato leather:
Core ripe tomatoes and cut into quarters. (about 4 medium-large tomatoes). Cook on low heat in a covered saucepan 15-20 minutes. Puree or force through sieve or colander. Add salt to taste if desired and cook until thickened. Spread on a cookie sheet or tray. Dry at 140 F. Wrap in plastic and store in a cool dark place.
TO rehydrate leather:
Add a little water at a time and stir (about 1/8 C). Add water and stir until it reaches its desired thickness