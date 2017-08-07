Tips & Tricks for food preservation

Jaqueline and Marisa from Utah State Extension show us how to preserve fresh fruit and vegetables. You can get more information here.

Recipe for leather:

Mix Vegetable Leather

2 C cores, cut up tomatoes

1 small onion, chopped

¼ C celery, chopped

Salt to taste

Cook on low heat in a covered saucepan 15-20 minutes. Puree or force through sieve or colander. Cook until thickened. Spread on a cookie sheet or tray. Dry at 140 F.

Tomato leather:

Core ripe tomatoes and cut into quarters. (about 4 medium-large tomatoes).  Cook on low heat in a covered saucepan 15-20 minutes. Puree or force through sieve or colander. Add salt to taste if desired and cook until thickened. Spread on a cookie sheet or tray. Dry at 140 F. Wrap in plastic and store in a cool dark place.

TO rehydrate leather:

Add a little water at a time and stir (about 1/8 C). Add water and stir until it reaches its desired thickness