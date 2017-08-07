Santaquin parolee accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, driving drunk in high-speed chase, hitting K-9

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A Santaquin man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a baseball bat, leading police on a high-speed chase while intoxicated and punching a police K-9.

Police responded to a Spanish Fork home shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday night after receiving a report of a burglary. The alleged victim said she had been in a six-year relationship with 32-year-old Jordan Chappel Christensen.

According to a statement from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the woman told police Christensen had used a baseball bat to break into her home, where he assaulted her with the bat and took her phone away as she was talking to 911 dispatchers.

The statement said there was an active protective order in place to keep Christensen away from the woman, but it had not been served.

Santaquin officers responded to Christensen’s home, where they found a baseball bat in the bed of a pickup truck, the statement said. The baseball bat appeared to have blood on it, the statement said.

Police tried to make contact with the occupants of Christensen’s home, but no one answered the door. As officers waited outside, Christensen spoke on the phone with his probation officer, who encouraged Christensen to give himself up. Christensen denied being at his home in Santaquin, the statement said.

As police began applying for a search warrant, Christensen’s father eventually opened the door and allowed the officers inside. Christensen then ran to the truck, ignoring officers’ commands to stop, and sped away, the statement said.

A Utah County deputy pursued Christensen at speeds reaching 65 mph in 25 mph zones, the statement said, and eventually used a PIT maneuver to bring Christensen’s pickup to a stop. The truck then crashed into a wall at the Santaquin cemetery, the statement said.

“Christensen still refused to comply with Deputies orders to get out of his truck so a Deputy sent his K9 into the pickup. Deputies witnessed Christensen hitting the K9. Other Deputies used a pepper gun and Tasers to subdue Christensen. He was taken into custody at that point and given medical attention,” the statement said. “He had sustained cuts on his arm with Officers believe may have been from when he broke into the [victim]’s home in Spanish Fork. Christensen was also highly intoxicated and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He was admitted for evaluation and treatment, but is now being held at the Utah County Jail.”

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 13 Christensen punched the K-9 a couple of times in the head, but the K-9 is OK.

Spanish Fork officers booked Christensen on the following charges:

Aggravated Burglary, a first degree felony

Aggravated Assault-Domestic Violence, a 3 degree felony

Criminal Mischief-Domestic Violence, a class A misdemeanor

Interruption of Communication Device, a class B misdemeanor

The bail amount for the charges brought by Spanish Fork police is $20,000, cash only.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies booked Christensen on the following charges:

DUI With 2 or More Prior Convictions, 3rd degree felony

Evading/Fail to Stop at Command of Law Enforcement, 3rd degree felony

Fail to Stop at Command of Law Enforcement; class A misdemeanor

Interference With Arresting Officer, class B misdemeanor

Interfering With a Police Service Animal, class A misdemeanor

Open Container, class C misdemeanor

Alcohol Restricted Driver, class B misdemeanor

Driving Without Ignition Interlock Device Installed, class B Misdemeanor

Drive on Alcohol Revoked Driver License, class B misdemeanor.

The bail amount for the charges brought by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office is $10,00, cash only.

The Utah Department of Adult Probation & Parole has also placed Christensen on a probation hold.