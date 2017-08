@PaysonFire vehicle Payson Canyon above Grotto trail head. Owners and horses safe. Fire out. pic.twitter.com/8LB7s1n4C2 — Payson Fire & Rescue (@PaysonFire) August 7, 2017

PAYSON, Utah – Fire crews have put out a vehicle on fire above the Grotto trail head Monday.

Authorities said the people in the truck and the horses in the trailer got out unharmed.

Officials did not say what started the fire.