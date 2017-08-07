Carissa Rasmussen decided to start the shop after she went on her own infertility journey and realized there isn't a lot of financial support available. Her goal is to support at least one round of IVF each year. If you are interested in applying for the grant, go to footstepsforfertility.org/grants. To take a look at the dresses, go here.
A dress shop that donates 100% of proceeds to help couples dealing with infertility
-
Woman apologizes for bridesmaid dresses, gets hilarious response
-
How to make canvas cookies
-
Man ‘proposes’ to little girl after popping the question to her mom
-
Sabores de Mexico shows us how to make a rack of lamb and a dessert chimichanga
-
Meet the fired Alfred Angelo seamstress still finishing gowns for dozens of brides
-
-
How to heal after an affair
-
Special occasion dresses made for little girls
-
Charlie Gard’s parents give up battle to take son to US
-
New grant money to help with homeless issue downtown
-
Elementary school teacher invites students to participate in her wedding
-
-
Pokemon Go festival beset by technical issues; attendees to get refunds
-
Utah teen says she missed school dance due to inconsistently applied dress code
-
Opioid epidemic creates more grandparent led families in Utah