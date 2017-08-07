A dress shop that donates 100% of proceeds to help couples dealing with infertility

Posted 3:19 pm, August 7, 2017, by

Carissa Rasmussen decided to start the shop after she went on her own infertility journey and realized there isn't a lot of financial support available. Her goal is to support at least one round of IVF each year. If you are interested in applying for the grant, go to footstepsforfertility.org/grants. To take a look at the dresses, go here. 