× Officials ‘scaling down’ search for hiker missing in Uinta Mountains

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — After six days of search efforts, Summit County Search and Rescue announced Sunday they will be scaling down their search efforts for a missing hiker.

Melvin Heaps, 74, was reported missing Monday after he left for a hike in the Crystal Lake area of the Uinta Mountains.

The press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said that as of 6 p.m. Sunday they have begun scaling down their search efforts. The release states that searchers have worked diligently and exhausted many resources in the hopes of finding Heaps.

The search will continue, but with limited resources.

The sheriff’s office said they wanted to thank the following groups for their efforts: The United States Forest Service, the Utah Department of Public Safety, Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Utah Search Dogs, Great Basin K9 Search & Rescue, United States Airforce — Civil Air Patrol, the Garrett Bardsley Foundation and the many volunteers.

They also thanked Denise’s Home Plate for providing meals for searchers.