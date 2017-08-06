1 dead, others injured after 2-alarm fire in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — One person is dead and at least two people were injured after a 2-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex in Murray Sunday.

The fire is at the Daybreak Hills Condos near 1300 West and Winchester Street (near 6670 South), and firefighters say they were called to the scene around 3:11 p.m.

Battalion Chief Bryan Crump of the West Jordan Fire Department said two units were fully engulfed when crews arrived at the scene, and several people jumped from second-story units to escape the flames. Two of those people were injured and were taken to hospitals.

Crump said a woman in her 60s was killed in the fire, but specific details about the death were not immediately available.

As of about 5 p.m., crews remained on scene to battle the blaze. Crump said the roof collapsed in some areas, which is complicating firefighting operations.

Several units suffered heavy damage, and Crump estimates about a dozen people will be displaced as a result.

