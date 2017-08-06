3 Questions with Bob Evans: Rep. Jim Dunnigan talks aerial fireworks, medical marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Legislature will have plenty on its plate when it convenes next January, but Utah voters have taken into their own hands the issues of drawing political boundaries, education funding and medical marijuana.

Three initiatives on those topics are all headed for the ballot next year.

And, on the horizon for lawmakers is an adjustment to Republican Representative Jim Dunnigan's 2011 law that lifted the restriction on aerial fireworks in Utah. That’s one of several topics Rep. Dunnigan tackled in this week’s edition of 3 Questions with Bob Evans:

Is the bill you’re introducing regarding aerial fireworks a response to the busy Fourth of July that Utah firefighters experienced this year? There are ballot initiatives coming in 2018 on medical marijuana, the political boundaries and education funding: What kind of a message do those initiatives send to the Utah Legislature? For those who are depending on medical marijuana for relief from seizures or chronic pain etc., can you give them any hope that if the initiative passes that the legislature isn’t going to respond by rolling that initiative back in some form?

See the video below for the full interview with Rep. Jim Dunnigan.