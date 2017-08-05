Back-to-School Closet event helps families in Tooele County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah - As kids and their parents gear up for back to school season, Tooele County School District is making it a little easier for hundreds of families.

It’s the annual Back-to-School Closet event, where kids get a new backpack, new underwear and socks, and also get to pick out new outfits.

The school district says they have more than 400 children classified as homeless, but that doesn’t take into account those who are disadvantaged.

“It just makes me have hope in humanity… This experience is very humbling, I’m very thankful for all the wonderful people who help support this event,” said Christy Johnson, a liaison for the homeless with Tooele County School District.

The event also provided eye exams and glasses for some of the children.

“So I think we've screened somewhere between 100-150 kids, and I think we'll wind up making eyeglasses, totally free, for about 30 kids, maybe 35 kids,” said Joseph Carbone, Founder and President of the nonprofit group Eye Care 4 Kids.

The district says although this event only happens once a year, they collect donations all year long.

To learn more about how to donate or volunteer with Tooele County School District, contact the Communications Director at: 435-833-1900 ext 1991 and ask to get in touch with Christy Johnson.

Eye Care 4 Kids is a non-profit that has helped nearly 200,000 kids with free eye screenings and glasses. They say a $25 donation to the non-profit affords a child the gift of sight. To learn more, click here.