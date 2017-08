Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michael Barrett, Outreach and Education Coordinator from the Utah Labor Commission explained what the fair housing act is and how it is implemented here in Utah. Michael travels the state to provide free housing discrimination training, he also does free webinars to educate the public. If you would like to contact Michael you can call (801) 675 - 8341. Other numbers you might need are:

Utah Labor Commission: 1(800) 530-5090

HUD 1(800) 669 - 9777