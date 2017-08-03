Sleep in a hammock for $8/night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eugene Swalberg tells us about the hammock camping trend in Utah.

East Canyon State Park is announcing their new Hammock campsite; an exciting alternative to traditional camping.

- The structure allows for up to 10 hammocks.

- There is a fire-pit and shaded table.

- Fun for college students, families, and even scout troops.

The site is easily accessible and next to the water, parking lot, and bathrooms.

- The cost is $20 to reserve the hammock site.

- If you have a hammock, bring it!

- If you need a hammock, rent one from us for $8 for their entire stay.

You can reserve the site by visiting our website: stateparks.utah.gov