Sleep in a hammock for $8/night

Eugene Swalberg tells us about the hammock camping trend in Utah.
East Canyon State Park is announcing their new Hammock campsite; an exciting alternative to traditional camping.
- The structure allows for up to 10 hammocks.
- There is a fire-pit and shaded table.
- Fun for college students, families, and even scout troops.
The site is easily accessible and next to the water, parking lot, and bathrooms.
- The cost is $20 to reserve the hammock site.
- If you have a hammock, bring it!
- If you need a hammock, rent one from us for $8 for their entire stay.
You can reserve the site by visiting our website: stateparks.utah.gov