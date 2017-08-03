× Police: Man stabbed after refusing to give suspect money in Burger King drive-thru

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed and robbed another man who refused to give him money after the suspect approached the victim in a fast food drive-thru.

According to a statement of probable cause released Thursday, the incident occurred at a Burger King located at 3975 West and 4700 South.

The victim says he was in the drive-thru when another man approached and requested money. The victim told the man he would buy him some food but would not give him any money.

The victim says the suspect then produced a knife and stabbed him in the head and chest area. The suspect then allegedly stole the man’s cell phone, wallet and cash.

Police say the victim managed to bite the suspect’s arm during the struggle.

The suspect fled the scene, but the victim told police he thought he recognized the suspect as a homeless man who has been staying in the laundry room at his apartment complex.

Police responded to that apartment complex and found Antonio Moreno in the laundry area with a large amount of blood on his clothing. The man also had a bite mark on his right arm and matched the physical description of the suspect provided by the victim, documents state.

Police say Moreno denied being at the Burger King, though he stated he had been in a fight but would not elaborate. Police say the man changed his story, first saying his girlfriend had bitten him before later saying he was injured at work.

Moreno as booked into jail and faces one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

The victim’s stolen property was not recovered.