Man threatens to kill Ogden convenience store worker with scythe

OGDEN, Utah – Ogden Police have arrested 39-year-old Michael Just after he went into a convenience store and threatened to kill an employee with a scythe.

Officers said the employee locked herself in an office and called 911 at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday after Just went into the store, threatened to kill her and then damaged a car with the scythe on the way out.

According to police, Just has threatened employees at this store before.

Ogden Police found Just at his home in the 200 E. block of 7th St. in Ogden.

Authorities said Just did not cooperate with officers.

The Ogden Metro SWAT was called in and Just eventually surrendered.

Ogden Major Crimes Detectives found the scythe in Just’s home.

Just is facing charges including aggravated assault, threats, damaged property and criminal trespassing.