Funding your Future: Should you build a home or buy one?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Danielle Darke, a Loan Officer for Cyprus Credit Union that specializes in construction/lot loans lead us through the process of deciding to buy or build a home.

How is the process of building a home different than a typical mortgage?

• There are typically two routes you can take:

o You can buy from a builder who already has plots and design options. In this case, we can help someone get pre-approved.

o You can have a completely customized experience, which is what I focus on.

• For this the process includes:

o Finding a lot

o Obtaining a lot and/or construction loan

o Securing a builder and designing your home

o Once built, obtain a mortgage

How is a lot or construction loan different from a typical mortgage?

• We can bundle lot & construction into a single loan

• Construction loans are for the 9 - 12 months of building time.

o Interest rates often vary depending on the length so it`s important to make sure your builder is committed to the agreed upon timelines.

• Once a home is nearing completion, we`ll begin the mortgage process about a month ahead so that the mortgage can close as soon as possible to the completion date.

• Once a city issues a Certificate of Occupancy is when a construction loan should convert to a mortgage.

It sounds like having a good builder is important to making sure your loan stays within your terms. How would you recommend finding a good builder?

• Do your homework

• Get referrals, talk to people who have used them

• Check to make sure they are licensed and do not have complaints submitted

For more money tips go to cypruscu.com