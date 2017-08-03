Crews extinguish blaze sparked by juveniles with fireworks in Cottonwood Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah -- Firefighters extinguished a fire that was affecting traffic on I-215 Thursday, and crews say juveniles lighting fireworks ignited the blaze.

The fire broke out alongside eastbound I-215 at mile post 8 near 1300 East, and one lane of the freeway was shut down as emergency vehicles responded. Fox 13 News first heard reports of the fire around 3:25 p.m.

By about 3:50 p.m. UDOT traffic cameras in the area showed the blaze had been extinguished and emergency units were leaving the scene.

Taylor Sandstrom, a firefighter and paramedic with Unified Fire Authority, said juveniles lighting fireworks started the blaze. He said those juveniles remained at the scene as crews arrived.

At this point it is unclear if those juveniles will be cited or charged in connection with the fire.