Chunky Salad with Blueberry Dressing

6 cups iceberg, romaine or other lettuce, chopped
3 celery stalks, chopped
2 large carrots, chopped
1 large tomato, chopped
1/4 medium red onion, chopped
1 medium apple, any kind, seeded, chopped
1/4 cup walnuts, toasted, chopped
1 cup fresh blueberries
1/2 teaspoon grated ginger
2 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped
1 tablespoon lemon juice
3 tablespoons red wine or apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar or honey
1/3 cup olive oil
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large serving bowl, add the first 7 ingredients through walnuts.
In a blender or food processor, add the blueberries, ginger, mint, lemon juice, vinegar, sugar or honey, olive oil, salt and pepper. Blend until a smooth consistency.
Pour desired amount of dressing over salad just before serving. Any remaining dressing can be stored in a sealable container in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.
