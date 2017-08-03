Chunky Salad with Blueberry Dressing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

6 cups iceberg, romaine or other lettuce, chopped

3 celery stalks, chopped

2 large carrots, chopped

1 large tomato, chopped

1/4 medium red onion, chopped

1 medium apple, any kind, seeded, chopped

1/4 cup walnuts, toasted, chopped

1 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 teaspoon grated ginger

2 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 tablespoons red wine or apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar or honey

1/3 cup olive oil

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large serving bowl, add the first 7 ingredients through walnuts.

In a blender or food processor, add the blueberries, ginger, mint, lemon juice, vinegar, sugar or honey, olive oil, salt and pepper. Blend until a smooth consistency.

Pour desired amount of dressing over salad just before serving. Any remaining dressing can be stored in a sealable container in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.

Sponsor: Jamba Juice