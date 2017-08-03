5 things moms should know about having a newborn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Registered nurse Stefani Murdock walks us through what to expect as new moms. You can get more information from her here.

1. They don`t always look like you`ve been imagining right after birth. *Sometimes they are a little bit squishy after delivery. My son`s nose was totally crooked at first! Their head may have some molding or what`s better known as a 'cone head'. They may also be covered in vernix, which is the white cheesy stuff that actually protects the skin before delivery. But don`t worry, the swelling and molding should resolve in a couple days to a week.

2. They need to eat at least every 2-3 hrs; sometimes even more! Babies are the most alert right after delivery so it`s best to get that first feeding in within the hour after they are born. For the next 24hrs or so you might have to wake them up to eat- they aren`t used to having to work for their food!

3. They can`t regulate their temperature at first; so it`s important to keep them swaddled or skin to skin- especially after a bath! Even as adults we lose most of our heat through our head; so another tip to help keep baby warm is use a hat.

4. Most newborns are born with a sucking reflex, and this is their main way to soothe at first so don`t be surprised if they want to nurse often. This reflex develops at about 32 weeks. The current recommendation is to wait 24 hrs before introducing a binky; and waiting until breastfeeding is well established before the binky becomes used regularly.

5. Call the doctor if your newborn has a fever of 100.1 or higher. Follow your provider`s instructions for decreasing the fever.