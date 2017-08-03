5 things moms should know about having a newborn

Registered nurse Stefani Murdock walks us through what to expect as new moms. You can get more information from her here.
1. They don`t always look like you`ve been imagining right after birth. *Sometimes they are a little bit squishy after delivery. My son`s nose was totally crooked at first! Their head may have some molding or what`s better known as a 'cone head'. They may also be covered in vernix, which is the white cheesy stuff that actually protects the skin before delivery. But don`t worry, the swelling and molding should resolve in a couple days to a week.
2. They need to eat at least every 2-3 hrs; sometimes even more! Babies are the most alert right after delivery so it`s best to get that first feeding in within the hour after they are born. For the next 24hrs or so you might have to wake them up to eat- they aren`t used to having to work for their food!
3. They can`t regulate their temperature at first; so it`s important to keep them swaddled or skin to skin- especially after a bath! Even as adults we lose most of our heat through our head; so another tip to help keep baby warm is use a hat.
4. Most newborns are born with a sucking reflex, and this is their main way to soothe at first so don`t be surprised if they want to nurse often. This reflex develops at about 32 weeks. The current recommendation is to wait 24 hrs before introducing a binky; and waiting until breastfeeding is well established before the binky becomes used regularly.
5. Call the doctor if your newborn has a fever of 100.1 or higher. Follow your provider`s instructions for decreasing the fever.