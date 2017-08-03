× 14-year-old boy in critical condition after shot in face in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A 14-year old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the face overnight.

Just after 3 a.m., police say the victim was in a car with friends at Kings Point Park near 3600 S. 1300 W.

Police said words were exchanged with another group and shots were fired.

Officers said they believe this might be gang related; no one involved is cooperating with police.

The names of those involved have not been released.