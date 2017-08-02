The latest food craze – bubble wraps!

Tarah & Jake Wilson created Bubble Wraps after living in China and experiencing bubble waffles abroad. They incorporate different flavors than your average waffles like Pocky which is an Asian candy. The desserts are becoming very popular not just for their flavor but also because they are so pretty! If you want more info on Bubble Wraps go here or call (801) 310-0502.
