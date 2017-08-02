× SLC opens recovery center for residents affected by flooding

SALT LAKE CITY — One week after a heavy rainstorm caused flooding in Salt Lake City, the city is opening a recovery center for affected residents.

Flooding caused damage in several areas around the city, including East High School, Smith’s Ballpark and Salt Lake City Public Library’s Sprague Branch.

The recovery center, in the Horizonte Instruction & Training Center at 1234 S Main St., will be open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 2-4.

“We know this intense storm has been traumatic for many people,” said Mayor Biskupski on Monday. “While we cannot promise we can make individuals whole, the City and our partners are fully committed to doing all we can to help people recover. We see the Multi-Agency Recovery Center as a ‘one-stop shop’ of sorts, with expertise and support available under one roof to assist those who are struggling.”

Click here for more information.