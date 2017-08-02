Search for missing toddler in Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho – The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 18-month-old Mason Cunningham, who was reported missing Monday night.

Officials said he went missing from his home on the 6800 block of Ustick Rd., near 11th Ave. N. Extension.

Mason is 2-feet-5-inches tall with blond hair and green eyes.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a light colored tank top and blue pinstriped shorts.

He had been in the yard with a family member who had gone around the house to change irrigation.

A few minutes later, Mason could not be found.

Emergency crews are focusing the search on Ten Mile Creek which runs near the home.