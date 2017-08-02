Of Love Tournament raises funds for research to cure Type 1 diabetes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The annual “Of Love” tennis tournament to raise money for a cure for Type 1 diabetes is July 31 to August 5th at the University of Utah.

The local chapter for JDRF, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, is partnered with Fox 13 News.

Of Love was started about seven years ago by a family who lost their mother, Ardene R. Bullard. Bullard was not a Type 1 diabetic, but she loved her granddaughter Mykah, who does have Type 1 diabetes.

Bullard also loved playing tennis. After she died, her family decided to create memorial game for Bullard that would raise money for a cause important to her: Type 1 diabetes. Now the family plans to raise as much money as possible to find a cure.

The small memorial game has taken on a life of its own with multiple games and divisions, with a wide range of players from children to adults competing.

Everyone can attend and watch the pros play an exhibition match on August 5 at 5:00 p.m.

To learn more about the Of Love Tournament, click here.

FOX 13's Happy Joe Wren attended the Of Love Tournament on Tuesday. He interviewed the Of Love organizer, and a participant in the games, Sydney Glass, who is also a Type 1 diabetic.

JDRF is the leading global organization fundraising for a cure for Type 1 diabetes. JDRF currently sponsors $568 million in scientific research in 17 countries. The University of Utah is a partner in JDRF research for a cure.

More information is available through the Utah Diabetes & Endocrinology Center as well as the Utah Tennis Association.