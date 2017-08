Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking to defend Earth and other planets in the galaxy?

NASA has a job opening for a new "planetary protection officer."

That person will help defend Earth from alien contamination and help Earth avoid contaminating alien worlds it's trying to explore.

The job was created after the signing of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967.

Aside from an awesome business card, the salary isn't bad either, up to $187,000 a year plus benefits.