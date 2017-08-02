Judge orders United Utah Party candidate on the ballot

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge has ordered Utah’s Lt. Governor to put a third-party candidate on the ballot in the special election to replace Congressman Jason Chaffetz.

In a ruling handed down Wednesday afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge David Nuffer said excluding United Utah Party candidate Jim Bennett from the special election for Third Congressional District violated the newly formed party’s First and 14th Amendment rights.

“The State’s interests do not require or justify effectively barring UUP and its candidate, Mr. Bennett, from participating in the Special Election as a new political party,” he wrote.

In his ruling, Judge Nuffer rejected the Lt. Governor’s arguments that the United Utah Party was too late to get on the November ballot. He said the state elections office could have processed signatures in a more timely manner. The judge also said the process outlined by Governor Gary Herbert did not allow for a new party in the special election.

“The Lt. Governor contends that Mr. Bennett could be an effective alternative as an independent or write-in candidate. These options fall short of protecting Plaintiffs’ right to association in the Special Election,” the judge wrote.

Lt. Governor Cox’s office did not immediately have a comment, nor would it say if it would appeal.

In an email, the United Utah Party declared victory.

“We knew this was right from the very beginning when I originally attempted to file, but unfortunately we’ve had to fight to prove what the state was doing was unconstitutional,” Bennett said in a prepared statement. “I took on the establishment and won, and I’m going to go on and do the same thing in Washington, D.C.”

Bennett wants to campaign under the United Utah Party in the November special election to replace Chaffetz, who quit in the middle of his second-term.

The United Utah Party bills itself as a centrist alternative to Republicans and Democrats. It sued the state when the Lt. Governor’s Office refused to put its candidate on the ballot, arguing it had missed deadlines to become a certified political party.

On Tuesday, the Lt. Governor’s Office declared the United Utah Party had met the threshold to become a qualified political party under state election laws.

Read the judge’s ruling here: