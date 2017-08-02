Die-hard Oklahoma football fans create ultimate wedding cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - As any self-respecting Oklahoma fan would, a couple included their love for college football in their wedding.

This massive 150-pound groom's cake is a replica of the newly renovated stadium at the University of Oklahoma, home of the Sooners.

It's decked out with a press box, a picture of the couple on the jumbotron and a stadium full of fans.

Ironically, Frosted Art Bakery and Studios in Dallas, Texas, made the cake, the home state of the Sooners' arch rival, Texas.